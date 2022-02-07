Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Pulling 12-Year-Old Student's Hair In Class

By Bill Galluccio

February 7, 2022

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49
Photo: New Haven Police Department

A Connecticut teacher was arrested for allegedly pulling the hair of a student in her classroom at the King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven. Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Officers were called the school and learned that Wells-Jackson was involved in an altercation with the 12-year-old student, identified as Destinique James. The young girl was not injured but did report having a headache afterward. It is unclear what sparked Wells-Jackson to grab James by her hair.

The shocking incident was recorded by the girl's classmates and shared on Twitter by WTNH reporter Lauren Linder. In the video, Wells-Jackson appears to be holding James by her hair as the other students yell to let her go. Wells-Jackson eventually releases James, shoving her head in the process.

"There's certain things you say, and there's certain things you don't say, there's certain things you do and certain things you're not supposed to do, especially when dealing with people's children," the girl's mother, Destinie James, told the news station. "At the end of the day, there's no justification for putting your hands on someone's child."

Wells-Jackson was released on a $20,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled this week.

"The district takes student safety very seriously. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department," New Haven Public Schools said in a statement.

