Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Pulling 12-Year-Old Student's Hair In Class

A Connecticut teacher was arrested for allegedly pulling the hair of a student in her classroom at the King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven. Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Officers were called the school and learned that Wells-Jackson was involved in an altercation with the 12-year-old student, identified as Destinique James. The young girl was not injured but did report having a headache afterward. It is unclear what sparked Wells-Jackson to grab James by her hair.

The shocking incident was recorded by the girl's classmates and shared on Twitter by WTNH reporter Lauren Linder. In the video, Wells-Jackson appears to be holding James by her hair as the other students yell to let her go. Wells-Jackson eventually releases James, shoving her head in the process.