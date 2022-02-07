These Are The 11 Most Popular Rom-Coms Of The 2000s

Everybody knows the 2000s had the best rom-coms. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you may be looking to take a walk down memory lane by rewatching one of your favorites. If you need a little help picking which 2000s rom-com to watch, Century Link Quote conducted a study to find the most popular chick flicks from that era. Here's what they found.

To discover which rom-com reigns supreme, the study compiled a list of the 70 most popular 2000s rom-coms based on data gathered from IMDb, Cosmopolitan, ScreenRant, and Ranker, limiting the results to films with an IMDb score of 6.2/10 or higher. Each movie’s search volume was collected, as well, in SEMrush. This narrowed the list to the top 11. Google Trends was then used to find the movie each state googled most in the past 12 months.

So, which 11 2000s rom-coms made the cut? Here are the top choices:

Serendipity 13 Going on 30 The Holiday Love Actually Sweet Home Alabama The Proposal Juno Enchanted The Princess Diaries Legally Blonde How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Somewhat surprisingly, Serendipity is the most popular 2000s rom-com nationwide, with 18 states googling it most last year. Those states included New Jersey and California, according to the study, two of the states where the movie was filmed. 13 Going on 30 tied with Sweet Home Alabama for the lowest IMDb score on the list at 6.2/10, however, the Jennifer Garner film is the most searched movie in 7 states.

The Holiday topped the search results in 6 states, while Love Actually is the most searched rom-com in 5 states. Both movies went on to become Christmas classics, with many fans revisiting the films each holiday season.

Enchanted was by far the highest-grossing film on the list, earning $340 million at the box office, yet it was only searched most in just one state—New York. With a sequel currently in production, however, this modern-day fairy tale might be popping on people's radars again this Valentine's Day.

What's your favorite rom-com from the 2000s?