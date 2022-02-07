This Atlanta Restaurant Is Georgia's Best New Restaurant To Try In 2022

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted the best new restaurants opening across the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

Love Food says a new Atlanta restaurant is the best restaurant in the whole state to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“It's a double whammy at The Point, a new development in southwest Atlanta, which will welcome not one, but two restaurants by esteemed chef Deborah Van Trece in 2022. She's already the brains behind Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, which focuses on Southern food with global accents and her new ventures – Serenidad and Oreatha's at The Point – are hotly anticipated. The first will serve up elevated Latin soul food, while the latter will be focused on global comfort food dishes inspired by mums around the world.”

Find the rest of the best up-and-coming restaurants across the U.S. in 2022 here.