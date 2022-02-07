This Bistro Is Minnesota's 'Most Anticipated' Restaurant To Open In 2022

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted the best new restaurants opening across the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

Love Food says a new bistro restaurant is the best restaurant in the whole state to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“The most anticipated Minnesota restaurant opening of 2022 isn't in the Twin Cities (buzzing Minneapolis or capital St Paul) – instead it's in the quaint city of Marine on St Croix. Lawyer-turned-restaurateur Änna Hagstrom, who shifted her career goals during the pandemic, will open Änna’s Bistro in 2022 in the city's charming and historic Lumberyard building. The menu will be centred on a wood-fired oven and the whole concept is inspired by the French tradition of apéro: unwinding over a cocktail or two and some snacks for grazing.”

Find the rest of the best up-and-coming restaurants across the U.S. in 2022 here.