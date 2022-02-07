This Detroit-Area Restaurant Is Michigan's Best New One To Try In 2022

By Kelly Fisher

February 8, 2022

Cook baking pizza in a wood fire Brick oven
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted the best new restaurants to try across the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

Love Food says a new restaurant in a suburb near Detroit is the best restaurant in the whole state of Michigan to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“The city of Royal Oak is less than 30 minutes outside of Detroit and its dining scene is well worth taking some time out for. Chic Pastaio has already earned fans in Florida's Palm City and it's now coming to the Motor City suburb. The dining room is all low lighting, dark wood and hanging plants and the menu is focused on handmade pasta, brick-oven pizzas and craft cocktails.”

Find the rest of the best up-and-coming restaurants across the U.S. in 2022 here.

