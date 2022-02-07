This Hot Chicken Restaurant Is Wisconsin's Best New Restaurant In 2022

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted all the best new restaurants you need to try across the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

Love Food says a new hot chicken restaurant is the best restaurant in the whole state to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Dave's Hot Chicken is gradually spreading out over the USA, with locations in Texas and California, and one of the latest – opened in January 2022 – is in Wisconsin. The place is loved for its bold, bright murals, its hip vibe and, of course, its crispy fried chicken. Tenders come with pickles, bread and signature sauce, and you can choose your spice level – options range from ‘lite mild’ to ‘reaper’.”

