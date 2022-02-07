This Omaha Restaurant Is The Best New Restaurant To Try In 2022

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted the best new restaurants opening across the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

Omaha is already home to tons of great places to eat, and there's at least one more coming to town... Love Food says a new Omaha restaurant is the best restaurant in the whole state to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Omaha locals love Dirty Birds for its funky decor and – more importantly – for its bursting buckets of fried, on-the-bone chicken, its hearty sandwiches and its pillowy waffles. It currently has a space at the hip Switch Beer and Food Hall, and it's opening a glittering second location in 2022. The new, bigger joint will be in Omaha's historic Flatiron Building.”

Find the rest of the best up-and-coming restaurants across the U.S. in 2022 here.