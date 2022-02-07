This St. Louis Restaurant Is Missouri's Best New Restaurant To Try In 2022

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted the best new restaurants opening across the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

St. Louis is already home to tons of great restaurants, and the city is about to get one more... Love Food says a new St. Louis restaurant is the best restaurant in the whole state to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty already have two successful St Louis area restaurants: The Block and 58hundred. Both are imaginative and meat-focused with menu items like braised beef, pork chops and rib-eye steaks. Diners will be able to enjoy more of the same at new St Louis spot Cleaver & Cocktail, tipped for a spring opening. You can enjoy dinner on a deck overlooking a lake too.”

Find the rest of the best up-and-coming restaurants across the U.S. in 2022 here.