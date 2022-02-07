Tom Morello On How A Random Biker Made Him Want To Cover 'Highway To Hell'

By Katrina Nattress

February 7, 2022

Prophets Of Rage And Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball
Photo: Getty Images North America

One of the highlights on Tom Morello's The Atlas Underground Fire album is a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" that features Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. Before recording their rendition, the trio played their version live in Australia nearly a decade ago. Now, the guitarist has revealed the unlikely person who inspired him to suggest the cover to Springsteen and Vedder in the first place.

"8 years ago today I was wandering around a Perth, Australia graveyard late at night looking for the grave of @acdc’s #BonScott when this fella came riding up on a motorbike," Morello wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and the biker. "His shirt reads, 'If I gave a s**t you’d be the first person I’d give it to'. He of course directed me immediately to Bon’s grave. Later that night in the hotel bar I cautiously put forward the idea to Mr. Bruce Springsteen that perhaps there might be an AC/DC cover in the E Street Band’s future. A few days later we unleashed 'Highway To Hell' on an unsuspecting Melbourne soccer stadium (with guest Eddie Vedder!) and people lost their minds. Bruce, @eddievedder & I sought to recapture that holy moment on my The Atlas Underground Fire album for you to enjoy."

See Morello's post below.

Warning: Explicit Language

Tom MorelloAC/DC
