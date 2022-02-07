Tyrese Urges Fans To Pray For His Mom As She Battles COVID And Coma In ICU
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 7, 2022
Tyrese is asking fans to say a prayer for his family --- more specifically his mother, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to the star. The Transformers actor revealed via Instagram that he'd learned about the news of his mother in the intensive care unit, while onset, filming a movie, sharing:
"In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray."
The emotional actor continued:
"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…."
The star continued championing for his mother throughout the weekend, updating fans on her dire condition. On Sunday, Tyrese shared that although his mom is still in the intensive care unit, his family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support.
"I feel this powerful overwhelming since of calm……. That Feeling that my mother prays and calls on Jesus everyday so none of this medicine attached can do what he’s already done……. Life is to be lived from here I believe it and I ask that you continue to pray over my mother the prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night I believe in the mighty power of Jesus to keep mother and cover mother WE have so much more to do"
The Fast 9 actor also shared an intimate moment of himself speaking with his mother while visiting her in the hospital.
Our thoughts and well wishes are with Tyrese and his family at this time.