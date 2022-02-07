Tyrese Urges Fans To Pray For His Mom As She Battles COVID And Coma In ICU

Tyrese is asking fans to say a prayer for his family --- more specifically his mother, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to the star. The Transformers actor revealed via Instagram that he'd learned about the news of his mother in the intensive care unit, while onset, filming a movie, sharing:

"In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray."

The emotional actor continued:

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…."