U.S. Olympic Skier Nina O'Brien Injured In Horrifying Crash

U.S. Olympic skier Nina O'Brien suffered a serious leg injury in a horrifying crash during the women's giant slalom event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. O'Brien was nearing the end of her second run when she lost her balance and clipped one of the final two gates. Her knee bent underneath her as she tumbled down the rest of the course, coming to a stop just after the finish line.

Doctors and paramedics rushed over and tended to her for around ten minutes before carting her off on a stretcher. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team tweeted that O'Brien was "alert and responsive" and "worried about delaying the race." The organization said she is being looked at by team doctors but did not provide information on her condition or the exact extent of her injury.

O'Brien was competing in her first-ever Olympic games.

Several other skiers also wiped out during the giant slalom event, including O'Brien's teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, who was hoping to win the Gold medal just like she did in 2018.

Sweden's Sara Hector took home the gold medal in the event. Italian skier Federica Brigone won silver while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami finished in third place, earning the bronze medal.