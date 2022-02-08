15 Most Romantic Taylor Swift Songs That Will Put You In Your Feels
By Emily Lee
February 8, 2022
Whether you're putting together a Valentine's Day playlist or looking for the perfect wedding song, a Taylor Swift track or two will likely end up in the mix. Though often hailed for her poignant lyrics about heartbreak, Swift can pen a swoon-worthy love song like no other. No matter the occasion, she can put you right in your feels when hitting play one of these 15 tracks:
Lover (Lover)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "All's well that ends well to end up with you"
Love Story (Fearless)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Marry me, Juliet / You'll never have to be alone.I love you and that's all I really know"
New Year's Day (Reputation)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day"
Mine (Speak Now)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter / You are the best thing, that's ever been mine"
Everything Has Changed (Red)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "And your eyes look like coming home, All I know is a simple name, Everything has changed”
Invisible String (folklore)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven"
You Are In Love (1989)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "You keep his shirt / He keeps his word"
Call It What You Want (Reputation)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I want to wear his initial / On a chain round my neck, chain round my neck / Not because he owns me / But 'cause he really knows me"
Cornelia Street (Lover)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Barefoot in the kitchen / Sacred new beginnings / That became my religion"
Crazier (Hannah Montana: The Movie)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "You showed me something that I couldn't see / You opened my eyes and you made me believe"
Mary's Song (Oh My My My) (Taylor Swift)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I'll be eighty-seven; you'll be eighty-nine / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky"
Ivy (evermore)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I can't / Stop you putting roots in my dreamland / My house of stone, your ivy grows / And now I'm covered in you"
Enchanted (Speak Now)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "This is me praying that / This was the very first page / Not where the storyline ends"
Daylight (Lover)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I once believed love would be (Burning red) / But it's golden"
The Lakes (folklore)
Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die / I don't belong, and my beloved, neither do you"