15 Most Romantic Taylor Swift Songs That Will Put You In Your Feels

By Emily Lee

February 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're putting together a Valentine's Day playlist or looking for the perfect wedding song, a Taylor Swift track or two will likely end up in the mix. Though often hailed for her poignant lyrics about heartbreak, Swift can pen a swoon-worthy love song like no other. No matter the occasion, she can put you right in your feels when hitting play one of these 15 tracks:

Lover (Lover)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "All's well that ends well to end up with you"

Love Story (Fearless)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Marry me, Juliet / You'll never have to be alone.I love you and that's all I really know"

New Year's Day (Reputation)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day"

Mine (Speak Now)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter / You are the best thing, that's ever been mine"

Everything Has Changed (Red)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "And your eyes look like coming home, All I know is a simple name, Everything has changed”

Invisible String (folklore)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven"

You Are In Love (1989)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "You keep his shirt / He keeps his word"

Call It What You Want (Reputation)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I want to wear his initial / On a chain round my neck, chain round my neck / Not because he owns me / But 'cause he really knows me"

Cornelia Street (Lover)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Barefoot in the kitchen / Sacred new beginnings / That became my religion"

Crazier (Hannah Montana: The Movie)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "You showed me something that I couldn't see / You opened my eyes and you made me believe"

Mary's Song (Oh My My My) (Taylor Swift)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I'll be eighty-seven; you'll be eighty-nine / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky"

Ivy (evermore)

Most swoon-worthy lyric:  "I can't / Stop you putting roots in my dreamland / My house of stone, your ivy grows / And now I'm covered in you"

Enchanted (Speak Now)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "This is me praying that / This was the very first page / Not where the storyline ends"

Daylight (Lover)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "I once believed love would be (Burning red) / But it's golden"

The Lakes (folklore)

Most swoon-worthy lyric: "Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die / I don't belong, and my beloved, neither do you"

