2022 Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Nominees

On Tuesday (February 8), the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were finally announced. Set to take place live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, this year's show is expected to be a return to normal after last year's show was affected by the ongoing pandemic. This means viewers will likely get to see all the nominees in one room together for the big show. As ever, this batch of nominees includes surprises, snubs, staples, and exciting first-time nominees, so, without further ado...here's the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees:

Best Picture:

"Belfast"

"Coda"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick...Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Best Animated Feature Film:

"Encanto"

"Luca"

"Flee"

"The Mitchells vs the Machine"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best Original Song:

"Be Alive" from "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast"

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days"

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "Coda"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Best Cinematography:

Greig Fraser, "Dune"

Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"

Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"

Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"

International Feature Film: