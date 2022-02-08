2022 Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Nominees
By Emily Lee
February 8, 2022
On Tuesday (February 8), the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were finally announced. Set to take place live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, this year's show is expected to be a return to normal after last year's show was affected by the ongoing pandemic. This means viewers will likely get to see all the nominees in one room together for the big show. As ever, this batch of nominees includes surprises, snubs, staples, and exciting first-time nominees, so, without further ado...here's the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees:
Best Picture:
- "Belfast"
- "Coda"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Drive My Car"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "West Side Story"
Best Actress:
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
- Nicole Kidman "Being the Ricardos"
- Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Best Actor:
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "Power of the Dog"
- Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick...Boom!"
- Will Smith, "King Richard"
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Best Director:
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
- Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Best Animated Feature Film:
- "Encanto"
- "Luca"
- "Flee"
- "The Mitchells vs the Machine"
- "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Best Original Song:
- "Be Alive" from "King Richard"
- "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"
- "Down to Joy" from "Belfast"
- "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"
- "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days"
Best Supporting Actor:
- Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
- Troy Kotsur, "Coda"
- Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
- JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Best Supporting Actress:
- Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
- Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
- Judi Dench, "Belfast"
- Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
- Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Best Cinematography:
- Greig Fraser, "Dune"
- Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"
- Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"
- Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"
International Feature Film:
- "Drive My Car"
- "Flee"
- "The Hand of God"
- "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
- "The Worst Person in the World"
Documentary (Short):
- "Audible"
- "Lead Me Home"
- "The Queen of Basketball"
- "Three Songs for Benazir"
- "When We Were Bullies"
Documentary (Feature):
- "Ascension"
- "Attica"
- "Flee"
- "Summer of Soul"
- "Riding with Fire"
Screenplay:
- "CODA"
- "Drive My Car"
- "Dune"
- "The Lost Daughter"
- "The Power of the Dog"
Original Screenplay:
- "Belfast"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "King Richard"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "The Worst Person in the World"
Production Design:
- "Dune"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- "West Side Story"
Costume Design:
- "Cruella"
- "Cyrano"
- "Dune"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "Westside Story"
Achievement in Sound:
- "Belfast"
- "Dune"
- "No Time to Die"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "Westside Story"
Best Animated Short Film:
- "Affairs of the Art"
- "Bestia"
- "Boxballet"
- "Robin Robin"
- "The Windshield Wiper"
Best Live-Action Short Film:
- "Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"
- "The Dress"
- "The Long Goodbye"
- "On My Mind"
- "Please Hold"
Best Original Score:
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Dune"
- "Encanto"
- "Parallel Mothers"
- "The Power of the Dog"
Best Visual Effects:
- "Dune"
- "Free Guy"
- "No Time to Die"
- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
- "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Best Film Editing:
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
- "Coming 2 America"
- "Cruella"
- "Dune"
- "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- "House of Gucci"
Congratulations to all the nominees!