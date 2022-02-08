Adele's Enormous Diamond Ring At The BRIT Awards Sparks Engagement Rumors

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Adele attended the BRIT Awards 2022 on Tuesday, and aside from her flawless Black, red carpet look, the singer's shiny diamond ring is what has everyone talking.

The "Easy On Me" songstress donned the icy rock on her wedding ring finger, complimenting her sleek Black dress, with a cinched waist and signature stiletto nails. Fans wasted no time speculating whether or not the star is engaged to sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images Europe

One fan tweeted:

"First taylor being ‘engaged’ now adele what is going on"

Another wrote:

"I always get it wrong please is that ring on Adele’s ring finger? Like is that the hand you wear it on when you’re engaged?"

Adele has yet to confirm whether or not her new ring is thee ring; but judging by her recent clap back at critics of her relationship, wedding bells could be on the horizon for the platinum selling star. While announcing her attendance at the the BRIT Awards 2022, Adele also addressed rumors that her relationship with Paul is currently on the rocks. In a cheeky Instagram post, the singer shared:

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love"

Adele and Rich Paul made things Instagram official back in September and have been inseprable ever since. During her November sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, she gushed about Paul, sharing:

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It's just been very smooth. It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

Check out the singer taking home the award for Song Of The Year at the Brit Awards 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices