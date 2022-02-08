Adele's Enormous Diamond Ring At The BRIT Awards Sparks Engagement Rumors

Adele attended the BRIT Awards 2022 on Tuesday, and aside from her flawless Black, red carpet look, the singer's shiny diamond ring is what has everyone talking.

The "Easy On Me" songstress donned the icy rock on her wedding ring finger, complimenting her sleek Black dress, with a cinched waist and signature stiletto nails. Fans wasted no time speculating whether or not the star is engaged to sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.