Fans will get to experience Foo Fighters like they never have before on Sunday (February 13). The band is set to perform a live show in virtual reality following the Super Bowl at 11. pm ET on Horizon Venues, a VR app available on the Meta Quest headsets, as well as on Meta, formerly known as Facebook, social media pages. Users who access the 180-degrees VR concert via Meta Quest headsets, however, will have the added benefit of being able to create their avatars for the experience, including customized outfits, and have the ability to interact with other fans and play games in a virtual concert lobby.

During the concert, Foo Fighters will perform a song that they've never played live before. Not only that, but they will also play a number of songs that rarely get featured in their live shows.

The band shared the news on their official Instagram account. "We’ve never performed in VR…until now," the caption reads. "Watch the [Quest After Show] from the front row with [Meta Quest] streaming right after the big game in Horizon Venues or on Facebook Live." They invited their fans to RSVP to the virtual concert here.