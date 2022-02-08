Gunna's 'Pushin' P' Gets Turned Into An Illustrated Book And New Tattoo

Gunna is taking his talents to the publishing industry.

Over the weekend, the platinum selling rapper gave fans a glimpse of his new, illustrated book entitled 6 Things I Do To Be Pushing P. The book, created by Brian Wright and illustrated by Lavan Wright, features commandments to help people follow in the "Pushin P" rapper's footsteps, including how to “be loyal,” “put your people in position” and “boss your chick up.” Gunna gave fans a glimpse of the book via his Instagram stories, sharing:

"Coming Soon, P"