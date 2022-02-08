Hollywood Man Angers Neighbors After Opening Car Rental Business At Home

By Zuri Anderson

February 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We can all appreciate a good hustle, but one man may have taken it too far in his South Florida neighborhood.

Yosef Rabinovitz started renting out vehicles out of his home in a Hollywood neighborhood recently, turning a once quiet street into a bustling business lane full of cars, according to WPLG. You can rent Teslas, Corvettes, SUVs, and other vehicles for decent prices, but neighbors are not jazzed by Rabinovitz' business.

Florida legislators passed a new law prohibiting local governments from cracking down on home-based businesses. Now neighbors say they have to deal with roadways crowded with cars and customers.

“Well, there has been a lot of traffic in the area and on the street and I noticed they are washing cars, three or four at a time, on the roadway and at the home,” resident Tim Flasher told Jeff Weinsier, a WPLG reporter.

Weinsier even confronted Rabinovitz about his disruptive business, the owner denying that he's doing so:

“Can I talk to you about the rentals?” Weinsier asks.
“What car rentals?” Rabinovitz responds.
“You are running a car rental business out of here and neighbors are upset about it."
“What car rental business?”
"Do you think you should be running a car rental business in a neighborhood?"
"I’m not doing it."

Reporters double-checked online state records and found that TAKE IT EZ LLC, the business, operates out of 1107 Lincoln Street -- the address for Rabinovitz's home. Weinsier even straight up says the owner is "making the neighbors crazy."

“I’m just living my life,” Rabiovitz clapped back. “You are just living your life.”

Despite Lincoln Street residents' frustrations, the city of Hollywood's hands are tied, according to Communications Manager Joann Husey.

"We are trying to address the issues within the law," Husey explains. "Frankly the city is very limited. Municipalities are limited by what is allotted by the state statute... And as long as he is in compliance and meets the rules in the State of Florida, he will be able to operate that type of business in this residential neighborhood."

You can read more about the situation here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices