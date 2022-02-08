Hollywood Man Angers Neighbors After Opening Car Rental Business At Home

“Well, there has been a lot of traffic in the area and on the street and I noticed they are washing cars, three or four at a time, on the roadway and at the home,” resident Tim Flasher told Jeff Weinsier, a WPLG reporter.

Weinsier even confronted Rabinovitz about his disruptive business, the owner denying that he's doing so:

“Can I talk to you about the rentals?” Weinsier asks.

“What car rentals?” Rabinovitz responds.

“You are running a car rental business out of here and neighbors are upset about it."

“What car rental business?”

"Do you think you should be running a car rental business in a neighborhood?"

"I’m not doing it."

Reporters double-checked online state records and found that TAKE IT EZ LLC, the business, operates out of 1107 Lincoln Street -- the address for Rabinovitz's home. Weinsier even straight up says the owner is "making the neighbors crazy."

“I’m just living my life,” Rabiovitz clapped back. “You are just living your life.”

Despite Lincoln Street residents' frustrations, the city of Hollywood's hands are tied, according to Communications Manager Joann Husey.

"We are trying to address the issues within the law," Husey explains. "Frankly the city is very limited. Municipalities are limited by what is allotted by the state statute... And as long as he is in compliance and meets the rules in the State of Florida, he will be able to operate that type of business in this residential neighborhood."

