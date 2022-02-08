Minnesota Billboard Displays 'Dave Ryan Gave Me Crabs' Off Of Interstate

A handful of billboards along Minnesota Interstates are making some interesting accusations.

You may have seen a few plain black billboards with the brutal sentence "Dave Ryan Gave Me Crabs" across the state.

A few of the signs are located at I-94 near Rodgers, I-35 heading south in Blaine and at the I-494/I-35E interchange in Eagan.

As many Minneapolis residents know, Dave Ryan is a longtime morning radio host at 101.3 KDWB. It's no secret that the station and Ryan have been behind some other billboards that have poped up around the city.

The radio station loves to advertise to Minnesotans by embarrassing Ryan, but we're all curious to know, who was behind the this one and is the news station aware of it?

KDWB says they are aware of the billboards referring to the radio host and they plan to talk about the entire situation at 7:20 a.m. on Thursday (February 10).