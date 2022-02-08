Nelly Apologizes For NSFW Video Accidentally Uploaded To Instagram

Nelly was trending on Twitter on Tuesday (February 8)… and many social media users were shocked to learn why. The hip hop artist reportedly shared a since-deleted video on his Instagram story by mistake, which appeared to show Nelly engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman. The accidental Instagram story prompted countless tweets reacting to the NSFW video.

Since the video was viewed by many of his 3.3 million Instagram followers — and reportedly recorded and reposted online — Nelly has issued an apology to the woman and to her family. He told TMZ on Tuesday afternoon that the content accidentally shared on Instagram was an old video that was never meant to be viewed by others. He said in a statement shared with the entertainment news hub: “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Nelly’s team added that they’re determining whether the rapper’s account could have been hacked, and would continue to investigate to get to the bottom of it. They’re concerned about other content ending up on Nelly’s social media channels or elsewhere on the internet, including his financial information, his team told TMZ.