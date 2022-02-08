Saweetie Teases New Mystery Boyfriend In A Cryptic Instagram Post
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 8, 2022
Saweetie and Lil Baby may not be a thing anymore, but the rapstress has a brand new beau for the world to see --- sort of. On Tuesday, the Icy Girl took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her rumored new boyfriend, with a photo of herself, holding the unidentified man's head seductively in her arms. Although Saweetie didn't caption the elusive pic, her "hush" emoji is what really has fans talking.
Shortly after the post, the "My Type" rapper's 13 million followers began speculating on who the mystery man could be. While some pointed out that Ghost actor Woody McClain recently posted a photo with snowflake emojis --- Saweetie's signature Icy Girl emoji --- others assume that actor Damson Idris is the man in the photo.
One commenter joked,
"Instagram detectives, get on this EXPEDITIOUSLY‼️‼️"
Another chimed in:
"If and only if this is Damson Idris… saweetie won."
Saweetie's post comes just days after she teased brand new music for her fans over the weekend, with many assuming that the Bay Area native is prepping a collaboration with H.E.R. She posted a clip of her new tunes, simply captioned:
"new music featuring...."
As for those rumors about her short-lived relationship with rapper Lil Baby, before he rekindled his flame with estranged girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, Saweetie tweeted:
"I be minding my business. Check the time stamp. Love and light always"
No word on who Saweetie's new beau is. In the meantime, check out the star's latest MAC Cosmetic's campaign with legend Cher.