Suspect Attacks Arapahoe County Deputies With Fishing Hook

A witness told CBS4 deputies pointed their guns at the suspect, demanding they get out of the vehicle. After the suspect was arrested, he allegedly tried fighting deputies with a fishing hook, according to reporters.

"The suspect was tased multiple times. Authorities say the suspect had a dog with him, but the dog was detained with a K9 officer," CBS4 wrote. "Some deputies suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay."

The deputy that got run over was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, but they're in good condition, reporters say. As for the suspect, he was also taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No updates on their condition as of Tuesday afternoon (February 8).