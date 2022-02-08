Suspect Attacks Arapahoe County Deputies With Fishing Hook
By Zuri Anderson
February 8, 2022
Some deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office had violent encounters with a suspect Monday night (February 7), CBS4 reports.
The incident began when deputies responded to a home on Caley Avenue. A resident told dispatchers their guest, identified as the suspect, started acting strangely and sprayed pepper spray in the air, according to ACSO spokesperson John Bartmann.
When deputies pulled up to the scene, that's when the suspect drove toward them and ran over a deputy at East Cresthill Avenue and South Saint Paul Way, authorities claim. A chase broke out and ended after deputies reportedly used a "termination technique" on the vehicle, forcing it to stop. Officials added that the suspect hit a tree before stopping.
Deputies on scene E Cresthill Ave and S Saint Paul Way. Investigation Deputy hit by suspect vehicle and run over. PIO enrout to media staging at Cresthill and Saint Paul. pic.twitter.com/yNXKgPSVUM— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 8, 2022
A witness told CBS4 deputies pointed their guns at the suspect, demanding they get out of the vehicle. After the suspect was arrested, he allegedly tried fighting deputies with a fishing hook, according to reporters.
"The suspect was tased multiple times. Authorities say the suspect had a dog with him, but the dog was detained with a K9 officer," CBS4 wrote. "Some deputies suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay."
The deputy that got run over was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, but they're in good condition, reporters say. As for the suspect, he was also taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No updates on their condition as of Tuesday afternoon (February 8).