Watch Liam Gallagher Give New Single Its Live Debut At The 2022 BRIT Awards

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher stopped by the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, February 8, to play his new single "Everything's Electric" for the first time ever. In a casual all-black outfit, Gallagher gave the enthusiastic crowd at London's O2 Arena a passionate performance of his latest single.

The English singer released the song just last week as the lead single from his forthcoming solo album. In a press release, he revealed that the track was inspired by the "thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ with the spiraling tension and danger of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter.’”

"Everything's Electric" was written in collaboration with the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl who plays drums in the official studio recording.

The track will appear on his next album, C'mon You Know, which is set to arrive on May 27, 2022. This will be Gallagher's third solo album following 2019's As You Were and 2017's Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher
