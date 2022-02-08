YouTube Star Josh Neuman Dies In Plane Crash At Age 22

American skateboarder and YouTube star Josh Neuman was among four individuals killed in a plane crash in Iceland, local authorities confirmed in a statement translated by CNN.

Neuman, who amassed more than 1.19 million YouTube subscribers, was in Iceland sightseeing and filming a commercial when the plane he was flying in was reported missing on February 3.

Authorities confirmed four bodies were located in Lake Thingvallavatn, near Reykjavik, Iceland's capital and largest city, on Sunday (February 6).

"The remains of four people at the bottom of the lake have been found and located at a depth of 37 meters (about 121 feet) or less," a statement from Icelandic Police read.