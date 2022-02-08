YouTube Star Josh Neuman Dies In Plane Crash At Age 22
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2022
American skateboarder and YouTube star Josh Neuman was among four individuals killed in a plane crash in Iceland, local authorities confirmed in a statement translated by CNN.
Neuman, who amassed more than 1.19 million YouTube subscribers, was in Iceland sightseeing and filming a commercial when the plane he was flying in was reported missing on February 3.
Authorities confirmed four bodies were located in Lake Thingvallavatn, near Reykjavik, Iceland's capital and largest city, on Sunday (February 6).
"The remains of four people at the bottom of the lake have been found and located at a depth of 37 meters (about 121 feet) or less," a statement from Icelandic Police read.
Neuman gained a massive following on social media for his daredevil videos, which showed him skateboarding, skydiving and riding down mountains on a longboard, including his most popular video, 'Raw Run II Race Against the Storm,' earning 106 million views.
Neuman's family shared a statement to his followers on his verified Instagram account Monday (February 7).
"Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve. The way he not just touched, but impacted lives was on a scale of its own," the statement read. "In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for a personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched."
"As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time commenting, 'This is the happiest day of my life,'" the family added.
Local authorities said the mission to recover the bodies was abandoned on Sunday amid inclement weather but planned to resume once conditions improved.