1 Wisconsin Area Lands On Suburbs With The Most Singles List

Whether you're on dating apps or trying to meet someone by frequenting different areas, dating in a major city can be difficult.

Solitaire Bliss decided to find out which suburbs have the most singles across the U.S.

"It's not surprising that major metropolitans tend to attract more people. But single people don't just live within the confines of major cities, there are plenty of singles out in the suburbs..."

So, Solitaire Bliss "analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which major suburbs have the highest percentage of single people, including people who have never been married, and those who are divorced or separated."

Among suburbs with the most singles, Wisconsin had one make the list.

So, which Wisconsin suburb has the most singles?

West Allis - 53.6% of residents are single

According to the report, here are the top 10 U.S. suburbs with the most singles.

Euclid, Ohio Hoboken, New Jersey Lakewood, Ohio Paradise, Nevada Hackensack, New Jersey Cicero, Illinois Hawthrone, California Long Beach, California Southfield, Michigan Waltham, Massachusetts

The report also analyzed which states have the most singles. Here are the top 10 states for singles:

Vermont Mississippi Rhode Island Georgia Louisana Michigan Deleware Pennsylvania Connecticut Massachusetts

To see the entire report, click here.