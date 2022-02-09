2 Ohio Cities Rank Among The Best Cities For Football Fans In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

February 9, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone partakes in football-related festivities in one way or another. You could be a player on the field, a fan in the stands, a viewer at home or a guest digging into the best appetizers at the watch party. No matter where you fit in, some cities are better than others for football fans.

That’s according to WalletHub, which shared its ranking of the Best Football Cities for Fans in a new report. The personal finance site knows that football “is by far Americans’ favorite sport to watch, with more popularity than basketball, baseball and soccer combined. In fact, 62% of Americans consider themselves either a fan or ‘somewhat’ of a fan of professional football, and 54% say the same for college football.”

WalletHub researchers determined the ranking after comparing more than 240 cities across the U.S., particularly those with “at least one college or professional football team.” They used 21 key metrics to compile the data set that ranges from the number of NFL and college teams to stadium capacity to fan engagement, according to its report.

Two Ohio cities made the list, including one that made the Top 10. Cleveland comes in at No. 26, and Cincinnati comes in at No. 9. These are the Top 10 Best Football Cities for Fans:

  1. Pittsburgh, PA
  2. Dallas, TX
  3. Green Bay, WI
  4. Boston, MA
  5. Los Angeles, CA
  6. New York, NY
  7. Miami, FL
  8. New Orleans, LA
  9. Cincinnati, OH
  10. Indianapolis, IN

See the full ranking and report from WalletHub here.

