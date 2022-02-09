American Idol Alum Caleb Kennedy Charged With DUI In Crash, One Man Dead

17-year old American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence following a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of one man. According to People magazine, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol revealed that Kennedy was arrested and charged after a truck hit a building, and injured someone inside, who ultimately died.

Ridgeway shared:

"A 2011 Ford pickup was traveling north on W. Murph Road when the vehicle traveled onto a private drive at 269 W. Murph Road and struck a building. A person inside the building sustained fatal injury as a result of the collision. The driver is identified as Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17-year-old male from Roebuck, South Carolina."

According to WSPA News, the person killed in the crash was 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris. Following the crash, Kennedy was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Heath Brown, Pacolet Fire District Chief, called the crash "unusual", adding:

“Mostly just the area that it’s in, it’s off the road, like it is. Because this right here, as you can see, is more like a personal driveway, than it is a road. We don’t have many responses in this area. I’ve been in this business 20 years and this is one of the most unique instances I’ve ever been on with a car versus a building."

The season 19 American Idol star is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday morning. Highway patrol is currently still investigating the fatal crash. Well wishes to all involved.