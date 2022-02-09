Bruins' Goalie Tuukka Rask Announces Retirement Decision

The 34-year-old goaltender made his 2021-22 season debut on January 13 after recovering from a surgical procedure on a torn labrum in his right hip over the summer.

However, Rask has been inactive since the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, which included the veteran goaltender allowing five goals on 27 shots.

The 15-year veteran was 2-2 with a 4.28 goals-against-average and .844 save percentage during five games in the 2021-22 season.

On Monday (February 7), Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy announced Rask was ruled out for the rest of the week as he was dealing with a lower-body injury.

"He's the one fighting through some ... I don't know if it's medical issues, body issues for his age with the comeback," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said via Bruins.com. "We'll see how it turns out."

Rask signed a one-year, $1 million contract to return for his 15th season in January and was initially set to appear in the Providence of the American Hockey League as part of his rehabilitation before making his NHL return, however, the league experienced multiple cancelations due to COVID-19.

Rask has a career record of 308-165-66, ranking as the Bruins' all-time wins leader with a 2.28 GAA and .921 save percentage during 564 total appearances.