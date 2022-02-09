Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dead At 47

Former Major League Baseball outfielder and first baseman Jeremy Giambi has reportedly died at the age of 47, TMZ Sports reports.

Giambi played for four franchises during his six-year MLB career, most notably the Oakland Athletics alongside his older brother, Jason, from 2000-02.

The Oakland A's confirmed news of Giambi's death in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends," the team posted.

Giambi was selected in the sixth-round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals and made his MLB debut in 1998, playing with the team for two seasons before being acquired by the A's in exchange for Brett Laxton prior to the 2000 season.