French Montana Mocks The Interesting Moment He Me The 'Tinder Swindler'
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 9, 2022
French Montana is a star in his own right, but stars have fan moments too.
In French's case, the "Pop That" rapper took to social media on Wednesday to share his excitement about meeting the now infamous "Tinder Swindler" -- false name Simon Leviev, real name Shimon Heyada Hayut -- a few years back. The Grammy nominated star posted the throwback pic the two alongside each other on a plane to his Instagram stories, sharing:
“I can’t believe I met the swindler"
Mocking the swindler's famous manipulation tactic, in which he would allegedly convince the women he was defrauding that he was in danger and needed their money to protect himself from his “enemies", French jokingly captioned the pic:
"Hey we just left the hospital. French Montana is fine again, we are fine again, but our enemies are after us. Please send $50k fast. Please.”
Ptdrrrrrr French Montana m’a tué pic.twitter.com/qaAjdzuObb— 🥢 (@oitury) February 7, 2022
The Tinder Swindler documentary tells the story of a notorious conman who allegedly used the Tinder dating app to live a life of luxury while defrauding women across Europe. Hayut said of the popular doc:
"If I was a fraud why would I act on Netflix I mean they should have arrested me when we were still shooting. It’s high time the ladies start saying the truth. If you can’t give them world they’ll turn yours to hell.”
For his transgressions, Hayut was charged with fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison, but was released in May 2020, after serving just five months. A Tinder spokesperson shared that they've banned the alleged conman and all of his known aliases from using the app.