French Montana Mocks The Interesting Moment He Me The 'Tinder Swindler'

French Montana is a star in his own right, but stars have fan moments too.

In French's case, the "Pop That" rapper took to social media on Wednesday to share his excitement about meeting the now infamous "Tinder Swindler" -- false name Simon Leviev, real name Shimon Heyada Hayut -- a few years back. The Grammy nominated star posted the throwback pic the two alongside each other on a plane to his Instagram stories, sharing:

“I can’t believe I met the swindler"

Mocking the swindler's famous manipulation tactic, in which he would allegedly convince the women he was defrauding that he was in danger and needed their money to protect himself from his “enemies", French jokingly captioned the pic:

"Hey we just left the hospital. French Montana is fine again, we are fine again, but our enemies are after us. Please send $50k fast. Please.”