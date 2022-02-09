Girl Scouts Help Cops Catch Hit-And-Run Suspect

A Girl Scout troop from Texas helped police locate and arrest a hit-and-run suspect. Authorities said that James Crawford, 41, allegedly rear-ended another vehicle in Pflugerville and then fled the scene.

The other driver, who is 82-years-old, remained at the scene and said he was suffering from chest pain following the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

Officers believed that Crawford drove to a nearby shopping center but could not locate him. While officers were searching the parking lot, the Girl Scouts, who were selling cookies, told them that they saw Crawford go inside the Walgreens.

Deputies found Crawford inside waiting to make a purchase and took him into custody. He told investigators that he was speaking to a passenger in his car and didn't see the other car stop in front of him. At the time, he told the officers he stopped to check on the other man but then got "nervous and wanted to use the phone."

In a later interview with police, he claimed he left because he had no other information to provide the other driver.

Crawford was charged with misdemeanor failure to stop, causing bodily injury, and causing damage to a vehicle exceeding $200.