Idris Elba Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At The Brit Awards 2022

As Adele took the stage to accept the award for AOTY, the Luther actor noticed his wardrobe malfunction and placed his cue cards in front of his zipper. Fans wasted no time flocking to social media to discuss the embarrassing moment. One fan joked, “Idris Elba president of the Gucci gang with his fly undone. I love that for him #brits2022."

Another added: "Idris Elba clearly been dragged on stage in a hurry - he’s flying low"

Idris has yet to speak out regarding the incident. However, the star is scheduled to be booked and busy all 2022. Back in January, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said that Elba is "apart of the conversation" to be the next James Bond. She told Deadline:

"We know Idris. We’re friends with him and he’s a magnificent actor. It’s been part of the conversation. It’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

As for Idris, he's just waiting on the call that says he landed the role. He once commented on the Bond speculation, saying:

"Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond’.”

Only time will tell.