It's Official: Buc-ee's Is Coming To Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

February 9, 2022

A Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach, FL, USA.
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas-based convenience store and gas station chain with a cult following is opening a brand new location in Colorado, according to KJZZ.

Coloradans will get to experience Buc-ee's when it opens in the Centennial State in the future. Known for its huge buildings, eclectic offerings, world records, and mascot -- the red cap-wearing Buc-ee Beaver, this company has captured the hearts of Texans and other customers in the South.

The Buc-ee's in New Braunfels, Texas holds the world record for largest convenience store, occupying 66,335 square feet. That's bigger than the average football field! The company also got recognized by GasBuddy for having the highest-rated gas station bathrooms in Texas.

The Texas icon's gas stations and stores can be found in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and its home state, but its website recently announced plans to expand into Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Colorado -- the only Western state in the expansion.

The website doesn't explain why Colorado was chosen for a new location, only that it promises a "Texas-sized" gas station down the road.

The Colorado Buc-ee's will be in Johnstown and expected to be done in 2024. It'll be a 50-minute drive north on I-25 from Denver.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices