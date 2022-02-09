It's Official: Buc-ee's Is Coming To Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
February 9, 2022
A Texas-based convenience store and gas station chain with a cult following is opening a brand new location in Colorado, according to KJZZ.
Coloradans will get to experience Buc-ee's when it opens in the Centennial State in the future. Known for its huge buildings, eclectic offerings, world records, and mascot -- the red cap-wearing Buc-ee Beaver, this company has captured the hearts of Texans and other customers in the South.
The Buc-ee's in New Braunfels, Texas holds the world record for largest convenience store, occupying 66,335 square feet. That's bigger than the average football field! The company also got recognized by GasBuddy for having the highest-rated gas station bathrooms in Texas.
The Texas icon's gas stations and stores can be found in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and its home state, but its website recently announced plans to expand into Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Colorado -- the only Western state in the expansion.
The website doesn't explain why Colorado was chosen for a new location, only that it promises a "Texas-sized" gas station down the road.
The Colorado Buc-ee's will be in Johnstown and expected to be done in 2024. It'll be a 50-minute drive north on I-25 from Denver.