It's Official: Buc-ee's Is Coming To Colorado

A Texas-based convenience store and gas station chain with a cult following is opening a brand new location in Colorado, according to KJZZ.

Coloradans will get to experience Buc-ee's when it opens in the Centennial State in the future. Known for its huge buildings, eclectic offerings, world records, and mascot -- the red cap-wearing Buc-ee Beaver, this company has captured the hearts of Texans and other customers in the South.

The Buc-ee's in New Braunfels, Texas holds the world record for largest convenience store, occupying 66,335 square feet. That's bigger than the average football field! The company also got recognized by GasBuddy for having the highest-rated gas station bathrooms in Texas.