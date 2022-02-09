While promoting Marry Me, Lopez sat down with People for an in-depth interview. During her chat with the outlet, she gushed about her "sacred" love with Affleck. "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does," Lopez said of her reunion with her former fiance. "We hold it sacred."

She also sat down with Rolling Stone, where she divulged she believes she and Affleck are in it for the long haul. Though they called it off once before, Lopez doesn't see that happening again. “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said. “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Marry Me will arrive in theaters, as well as be available to stream on Peacock, on Friday (February 11).