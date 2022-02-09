NFL Stadium Lets Fans Use Selfies To Order Drinks Directly To Their Seat

Next season Las Vegas Raiders fans will be able to order alcoholic drinks directly to their seat at Allegiant Stadium using a selfie. The team has partnered with CLEAR to integrate the company's identity verification technology into their mobile app, which fans can use to order food and drinks without having to get out of their seat.

The technology will allow stadium staff to confirm that the fan is at least 21-years-old using the selfie they send.

"Protecting health and safety while creating the best possible fan experience is our top priority. This technology helps fans order beverages during the game without leaving their seats, so they don't miss any of the action on the field," Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said in a statement to KVVU. "We're proud to be the first NFL team to launch this new technology, which ensures fans are of-age when ordering alcohol while providing them an uninterrupted gameday experience."

The team tested out the new technology during the last home game of the regular season for fans sitting in the club-level seats. During that game, fans using a selfie to order alcoholic beverages accounted for 15% of total orders. They also used the system during the Pro Bowl.