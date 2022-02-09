Portland Man Helps Recover 50 Stolen Cars, Motorcycles For Victims

Vehicle theft is becoming a constant issue in the Portland metro area, according to local police, but one man is doing his part to help the community.

KOIN shared the story of Nick Haas, a Portland resident who's dedicated to finding stolen vehicles and bringing them home to victims.

"Really I’m just tired of seeing good people get screwed over by a lot of folks, unfortunately, struggling with addiction," Haas told reporters. It started as a one-off thing when he helped a Marine veteran recover his motorcycle. A few months later, he has recovered his 50th vehicle -- a black Harley Davidson.

"It belonged to one of my best friends who passed away a few years ago," Jeremy Storment, who owns the stolen motorcycle, says. Storment reportedly reached out to Haas after posting surveillance photos of the suspected thieves on Facebook. After crowdsourcing some information and making calls, they were able to find the thieves and the bike.

Portland Police confirmed they arrested two people, 23-year-old Brendon Detta and 22-year-old Hailey Schweitzer, on Tuesday (February 8) in connection to the Storment's stolen Harley Davidson.

Storment says he's "very grateful" to Haas for going the extra mile for him.

"I think if I can do this, I can lead by example and I hope that people will start to join me in this," Haas told reporters.

