Portugal. The Man Shares 'Doorway' To New Album With 'What, Me Worry'

Portugal. The Man is officially previewing their forthcoming new album with their first single from the project, "What, Me Worry."

In a statement posted to social media, the band explained of their new song, "This song is an access point to the bigger ideas and topics on the record. More than any other record, this one is a journey for us. We explored topics both musical and lyrical that flow through the record. There is a progression and 'What, Me Worry?' is part of the journey, an important part, that satirizes nationalism and capitalism."

They continued, "Mad Magazine has always has a strong influence on us, the way they were able to make humor out of just about anything was something that really resonated with us over the past few years making this record. It feels good to have fun and keep your sense of humor about things. Here is the doorway into our record, I think you will see/hear a lot of different things as it unveils itself, now we got to finish up the rest of the songs, we are close, don’t worry."

The band recently announced their new single by rewarding fans with 1 $PTM of PTM coin (Portugal. The Man's own community-built social token) when they pre-save the song. According to a press release, the coins provide fans with "a number of exclusive perks and experiences, including access to concert pre-sale codes, events hosted by the band, and hundreds of live show recordings, B-sides, and demos housed within the PTM Archives, as well as potential shared value created by the PTM economy. Additional exclusive opportunities will become available for coin holders."

Portugal. The Man's new album is expected to be released this June, and will follow their 2017 release, Woodstock.

The band is also headed out on tour with alt-J, kicking off on February 25th in Pittsburgh, and takes them across North America stopping in cities including Nashville, Tampa, Dallas, St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, New York, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping up in Toronto, Canada on April 17th. See the full list of tour dates below.

Portugal. The Man & alt-J Tour 2022 Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *

February 26, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

February 27, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

March 1, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

March 2, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

March 4, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center*

March 5, 2022 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

March 6, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds *

March 9, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

March 12, 2022 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *#

March 13, 2022 – Houston, @ White Oak Music Hall *

March 15, 2022 – St Louis, MS @ Chaifetz Arena *

March 16, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit *

March 19, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC *

March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

March 23, 2022 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center *#

March 25, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *#

March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *#

March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *#

March 29, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *#

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, VA @ Pacific Coliseum *#

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center #

April 7, 2022 – Kansas City, KS @ Cable Dahmer Arena #

April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation #

April. 9, 2022 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

April 11, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

April 13, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann #

April 14, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena #

April 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell #

April 17, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Dates with Sir Chloe

# Dates with Cherry Glazerr