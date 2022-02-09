Slash & Myles Kennedy Break Down Every Song On New Album '4'

Track 2: "Whatever Gets You By"

Slash: "['Whatever Gets You By'] is one of my favorite songs on the record. I love the riff and the grind, and it was something that I definitely heard in my head, and it took me a while to figure out exactly what it was that I was hearing 'cause it has this sort of, more of a stomp nature to it than it actually had notes. But once I figured it all out, it's a real simple arrangement and it's really just focused on that riff."

Myles: "This track, it's funny when you listen to the lyrics, you probably think it's about maybe some sort of... I don't know. It's got kinda this nasty vibe, right? And it definitely has the groove. And the overall vibe of the song might not be as congruent with the lyric. 'Cause what the lyric is actually about is, is all these day traders on Robinhood. I know that sounds crazy, but I thought it would be really interesting to try and tell a story. Beause you see how people are so addicted to their phones and to their apps, and I thought, 'Well, what if you made it kinda fall in line with that?' But instead of it being obvious about a sexual relationship or something, it was more just your obsession with Robinhood."

Track 3: "C'est La Vie"

Slash: "'C'est La Vie' has been around for a little bit. I think I first started working on that riff on the 'Living the Dream' tour, and a lot of stuff gets written in hotel rooms and then we work on it at sound checks. That's been pretty much the nature of how we do things. And that particular riff came up in some hotel room, I can't remember what city or what country, and then it started to develop over the course of sound checks from that point on. And then, during the pandemic, when I started putting demos together, that was one of the things I definitely wanted to revisit, and I put the voice box on it and it just sorta came together."

Myles: "It's one of the first songs that we had from 'The Living the Dream' Tour. I remember we were working on that in a venue. It's funny because a lotta times, when I hear the songs, I remember the genesis of the moment that we started playing it together. And I think we were in Poland or somewhere, in an empty arena, and started jamming the riff, and so it's fun to see how that's come together over the years. Because it's something that you never know, when your first jamming, where things will go. But the narrative ended up being about somebody kind of... Or essentially finding the strength to move on. Like, you could be in an abusive relationship or something that's just not healthy, and it's that moment where you take charge and you decide to move on with your life."

Track 4: "The Path Less Followed"

Slash: "I think 'The Path Less Followed' is a piece of music that might be the oldest song on the record. It was a melody that was just stuck in my head and I think I originally showed it to the guys, it might even have been at the tail-end of recording, Living the Dream. And it's just something that I've been wanting to see materialize, and when I finally started putting together demos for this record, for our fourth record, [I] revisited that and finally got it together and sent it to Myles and here it is."

Myles: "'Path Less Followed.' That lyric is almost a continuation of a song we had on the last record called 'Boulevard of Broken Hearts,' which is essentially words of advice for anybody who wants to follow their bliss. Be it getting in the music industry or the entertainment industry, or just anything that is not the status quo where you're doing something where you're following your heart and you're doing something that you have to do. Like, someone told me a long time ago, they said, 'Be a musician because you have to be a musician not because you want to.' And it's the idea that if you're gonna take that chance and essentially march to the beat of your own drummer, it's a long, hard road, but in the end, it's worth it."