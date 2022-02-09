U.S. Reported More New COVID Cases, Deaths Than Any Other Country Last Week

The United States reported more new COVID-19 cases and deaths in relation to the virus than any other country last week, according to the most recent update from the World Health Organization on Tuesday (February 8) via ABC News.

More than 1.8 million new cases were reported in the U.S. between January 31 to February 6 which, although higher than anywhere else, was a 50% decrease nationally from the previous seven-day span.

The U.S. also reported 14,000 new deaths in relation to the coronavirus which, despite leading all nations, also coincided with a 15% decrease, according to the WHO.

France had the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1.7 million though -- like the U.S. -- saw a decrease of 26% from the previous week.

India reported the second-highest number of deaths with nearly 8,000 during the seven-day span, which was a 69% increase from the previous week.

Overall, the global rate of new cases from January 31 to February 6 decreased by 17% from the previous seven-day span while coronavirus-related deaths increased by 7%, according to the WHO.

The totals come as several states have already announced plans to drop school mask mandates.

Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon all announced announced plans to instead shift mask decisions to individual districts moving forward, the Washington Post reports.

Governor Ned Lamont said he intends to remove Connecticut's school mask mandate at the end of February; New Jersey plans to drop its mandate on March 7; Oregon will discontinue requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places no later than March 31 and Delaware has set the same deadline for its school mask requirement.

The decisions all come as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend protective face coverings be worn indoors, including at schools, and advises a minimum of three-foot physical distancing, regardless of whether an individual is vaccinated.