WATCH: 2 Top Wrestling Stars Makes Surprise AEW Debuts At 'Dynamite'

Two major All Elite Wreslting debuts took place within minutes on the latest episode of Dynamite this week.

Former NXT Champion 'Limitless' Keith Lee was revealed to be Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent in the TNT championship qualifying match Wednesday (February 9) night.

That was, however, after former IWGP Heavyweight Champion 'Switchblad' Jay White helped 'The Superkliq' (Adam Cole and 'The Young Bucks' (Matt and Nick Jackson) with a backstage attack on Rocky Romero and Trent?

White's surprise appearance seemed to be a swerve as it took place prior to the commercial last break before Lee's entrance.

Both debuts came after AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan teased "a huge announcement" after revealing Kassidy would compete in the qualifying match against a mystery opponent last week.