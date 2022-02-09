WATCH: 2 Top Wrestling Stars Makes Surprise AEW Debuts At 'Dynamite'
By Jason Hall
February 10, 2022
Two major All Elite Wreslting debuts took place within minutes on the latest episode of Dynamite this week.
Former NXT Champion 'Limitless' Keith Lee was revealed to be Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent in the TNT championship qualifying match Wednesday (February 9) night.
That was, however, after former IWGP Heavyweight Champion 'Switchblad' Jay White helped 'The Superkliq' (Adam Cole and 'The Young Bucks' (Matt and Nick Jackson) with a backstage attack on Rocky Romero and Trent?
White's surprise appearance seemed to be a swerve as it took place prior to the commercial last break before Lee's entrance.
Both debuts came after AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan teased "a huge announcement" after revealing Kassidy would compete in the qualifying match against a mystery opponent last week.
FOR HE IS LIMITLESS AND HE IS NOW ALL ELITE! @RealKeithLee is on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9Mkz580qAI— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 10, 2022
.@JayWhiteNZ just casually walking through the Forbidden Door, like ya do #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LkTh2jgirM— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 10, 2022
Khan confirmed Lee had officially signed with AEW on his verified Twitter account minutes after the wrestler's decisive victory against Kassidy on Wednesday night.
"It's official!!! @RealKeithLee is ALL ELITE!!!. #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork," Khan tweeted.
It’s official!!!@RealKeithLee is ALL ELITE!!!#AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/uzG74YKCHF— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022
Khan didn't, however, share an "All Elite" graphic with White, who may be appearing on AEW television as part of an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling, rather than signing with the company full-time.
Khan spoke with Z100's Josh Martinez exclusively ahead of AEW's Dynamite debut event in Atlantic City on Wednesday night.
