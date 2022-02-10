Police are searching for two suspects who burglarized a dispensary in Oklahoma last week.

The Tulsa Police Department shared a video Wednesday of the surveillance footage from February 4 that shows two men entering House of Bud, located at 6914 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa. Police said the two suspects entered the store by cutting a hole in the wall. They "pried out cinder blocks, pushed a refrigerator away from the wall, and broke into the business."

The video shows the a men entering behind the refrigerator in the business' storage room shortly after 1:15 a.m. The other suspect entered the business at 2:55 a.m. The two suspects are then shown in the inventory room looking through cabinets and boxes. Then one of the suspects is seen in the showroom grabbing items from the display cases. The two men are then seen exiting behind the refrigerator about four minutes later.

Police said the two suspects stole about $1,600 in CBD oil and then left.