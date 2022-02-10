All The Valentine's Day Food Freebies, Specials & Deals You Need To Know
By Emily Lee
February 10, 2022
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Offers.com has put together a list of all the deals, specials, and freebies available at your favorite restaurants. Whether you're looking to indulge a sweet tooth or enjoy a nice seafood dinner, there's something here for everyone.
- Abuelo’s: Win a $100 off reward and one reservation dinner for two with a complimentary dinner of up to $100 for Abuelo’s by entering the ‘Share the Love’ contest. From Feb. 4 through Feb. 10, guests can enter the contest either on Abuelo’s Instagram or Facebook page. The winner will be randomly selected on Feb. 11. Additionally, existing reward members and new members who dine in or order online at Abuelo’s or on the app between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14 will be entered to win free queso, a free entrée or $100 off on their next visit.
- Applebee’s: Dine-in with your date at your local Applebee’s this Valentine’s Day and enjoy $5 Smoocho Sips cocktails.
- Bake Me a Wish: If you’re looking to go all out on the sweets this year, Bake Me A Wish will hook you up. Whether you’re thinking of adorable mini cupcakes, a heart-shaped chocolate cake, cookies or chocolate, use the code below to get 15% off any order.
- Baskin-Robbins: For a truly inspired Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day treat, you’ll want to check out what Baskin-Robbins has in store. For the entire month of February, you can enjoy the Valentine’s Day classic: Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™ or go with the Box of Chocolates Cake. Designed to look like a box of chocolates, the ice cream cake can be made with your favorite ice cream flavor and decorated with chocolate candies.
- Black Angus Steakhouse: A Feast for Two is only $110 from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 at Black Angus. And you’d better come hungry. This deal comes with two steaks, two lobster tails, an appetizer, four sides, bread, dessert and two Prosecco splits.
- Blue Ribbon Sushi: Celebrate your love of sushi with the DIY Sushi Kit for two from one of New York’s most iconic and highly rated sushi restaurants, Blue Ribbon Sushi. Order your kit from Goldbelly and get 15% off when you sign up for the email newsletter.
- Bonefish Grill: From Feb. 3 through Feb. 16, get in on the Valentine’s Day Special at Bonefish Grill. The special is available for either dine-in or takeout, and comes with Scallop and Shrimp Filet Mignon and two sides, for only $32.90.
- Buca di Beppo: For lovers and lovers of lasagna, Buca di Beppo has a splendid Valentine’s Day deal in store. The Lasagna Lovefeast is perfect for two, it includes a salad, garlic bread, heart-shaped lasagna and mini cannoli, for $59.99. This deal is available for dine-in or takeout from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Take your Valentine to California Pizza Kitchen from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14 and enjoy a Sweet Deal for Two. Choose from items available on the $40-50 prix fixe menu and be sure to ask about the Heart-Shaped Pizza. Plus, receive a bonus card for your next visit when you purchase a Sweet Deal Package.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: From Feb. 10 through Feb. 21, Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be offering a four-course dinner for two starting at $60. This offer is available for dine-in and carryout.
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: If variety is the spice of life, then Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the place to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. The restaurant is offering combination meals starting at $13.49. Each meal comes with an entree and your choice of two sides. For choice and affordability, Cheddar’s is a terrific Valentine’s Day option.
- Chili’s: Quite appropriately, February’s $5 Margarita of the Month at Chili’s is The Grand Romance ‘Rita. Indulge your main squeeze on Valentine’s Day, your anniversary, your pet’s birthday or any other special occasion with this delicious drink.
- Commander’s Palace: Celebrate love New Orleans style with a special meal for two from the famous Commander’s Palace. Enjoy a Veal Chop Tchoupitoulas for two on Valentine’s Day for only $139.
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants: On Feb. 14, take your significant other to Cooper’s Hawk and enjoy a pre-fixe Valentine’s Day Menu. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time.
- Chart House: From Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, enjoy Valentine’s Day in the comfort of your own home with a Chart House three-course dinner for two for $120. Prefer to dine-in? Not a problem. For $150, the three-course menu for two has plenty of options and is sure to satisfy your heart’s desires.
- Chef Cat Cora: Enjoy some of Chef Cat Cora’s favorite cookies for Valentine’s Day. Load up on an 18-pack of her Heart-Shaped Rainbow Cookies? on Goldbelly and get 15% off the $59 price.
- Cinnabon: Snuggle in with a sweet treat from Cinnabon. Get two Classic Rolls and two Cold Brew Iced Coffees for just $15. Every Monday, including Feb. 14, enjoy this special deal and have it delivered straight to your door. When you order using Cinnabon’s app or website, you’ll qualify for free delivery.
- Del Frisco’s Steakhouse: Looking to enjoy a romantic evening? Del Frisco’s is here to hook you up. Available from Feb.13 through Feb.14, dine in at Del Frisco’s and enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner for two, which includes steak tartare crostini, jumbo shrimp cocktail, prime 22-ounce bone-in ribeye, signature sides sampler and dessert. This will cost $250 and reservations are encouraged.
- Dunkin’: The best thing about February is that Dunkin is obviously cupid in disguise! Who else would bring us the Pink Velvet Macchiato, Mocha Macchiato, Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid’s Choice Donut? The heart-shaped doughnuts are highly anticipated each year. This year, the Brownie Batter Donut is filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling, topped with vanilla-flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles. The Cupid’s Choice is a Bavarian Kreme-filled delight with strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles.
- Elegant Brie: Enjoy an award-winning appetizer from the famous Elegant Brie company this Valentine’s Day. Choose from two medium brie flavors with an adorable heart design. This appetizer is on sale on Goldbelly for $69 (shipping is free). Be sure to get your 15% discount with newsletter email sign up.
- Fleming’s: Dine in or enjoy at home, either way, the Fleming’s Valentine’s Day three-course Prime Surf & Turf menu for two is sure to win over more than a few hearts. Available from Feb. 11 through Feb 14. The three-course meal includes salad and dessert with a choice of three different entrees starting at $85. A lunch menu is also available and will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 13.
- GODIVA: It would be just about impossible to go wrong with chocolates on Valentine’s Day. But GODIVA chocolates? That’s a solid score. From the famous chocolate-covered strawberries to the heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolates, there isn’t a wrong choice when shopping for your Valentine on GODIVA.
- Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co.: There are so many choices, but if you are looking for a truly yummy Valentine’s Day meal, delivered to your door, spend a few minutes soaking in the amazing choices at Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. You could go straight for the Famous Lobster Mac & Cheese for two, which is only $37 or go all out with the Main Shore Dinner for two (the ultimate lobster bake), which costs only $130.
- Hooters: Do you plan on recovering over a heartbreak on Valentine’s Day this year? If so, head over to Hooters and receive closure by attending the #ShredYourEx event. Guests who attend and shred a photo of their ex can receive 10 FREE boneless wings with an in-store purchase of 10 wings. Plus, guests can sign up to receive or gift a cameo video from Hooters girls.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: How about taking your love to the shack this Valentine’s Day? Joe’s Crab Shack is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $75 from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14. Start with some peel and eat shrimp and a salad. Then choose from four entrees. including shrimp sampler, land and sea, pirate platter or cedar-roasted salmon. Round out the whole shebang with key lime pie or crabby apple crumble for dessert.
- Krispy Kreme: Featuring four heart-shaped Valentine’s Day doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is making it near impossible to choose. So don’t. Try the Beary Best Valentine Heart, Bee Mine Heart, Cookie to My KREME™ Heart and My Batter Half Heart. How else are you going to know which is your favorite? We’re getting up early on the 14th to bring the Valentine’s Day Dozen home for the whole family.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: From Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, you can head to Logan’s Roadhouse to enjoy the Valentine’s Day Menu. Share the love by indulging in favorites like loaded potato skins, deviled eggs, prime ribs, wood-grilled favorites, festive cocktails and dessert.
- Maggiano’s: Plan the perfect Valentine’s Day Dinner at your local Maggiano’s or at home. The restaurant put together a Valentine’s Carryout Bundle for two – available from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14. This deal generously feeds two people for $55 or four for $85. It includes a starter, your choice of salad, a classic pasta of your choice, an entree of your choice and dessert.
- Marie Callender’s: Twice a year, Marie Callender’s treats us to the Bi-Annual Pie Sale in honor of Great American Pie Month. Since it keeps the party going all February long, why not pick up a banana cream, lemon meringue or double cream blueberry pie for Valentine’s Day? Pies start at $9.99 plus the cost of the tin.
- McAlister’s Deli: Valid from Feb.12 through Feb. 14, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. McAlister’s Deli is offering 50% off a new steak entrée item (Steak and White Cheddar Sandwich, Steak and Gorgonzola Salad or Loaded Steak Spud) with the purchase of a new steak entrée item. This deal is available for all online, app and in-store orders by using promo code STEAK22 at checkout.
- McCormick & Schmick’s: Enjoy dining and wining at McCormick & Schmick’s with the special Valentine’s Day menu, which is available from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 at $50 per person. This is a three-course meal with a starter, main course and dessert.
- Melting Pot: Aren’t able to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 this year? Well plan ahead or postpone your date to a Thursday night at your local Melting Pot. Every Thursday, the restaurant offers a Thursdate Special four-course menu. It features goodies like fondue favorites and it will even set the mood for the night by decorating your table with rose petals and chocolates.
- Metro Diner: Change it up this year and celebrate Valentine’s Day on the weekend with brunch at Metro Diner. Not only for the Fried Chicken & Waffles, Croissant French Toast and Biscuits & Gravy, but also for the $2.99 mimosas and Bloody Marys that will be served all day long. And for a unique, savory twist on breakfast, try the newest Breakfast Stuff N’ Waffles.
- Misha’s Cupcakes: Even with seven locations throughout Miami, if you’re in Des Moines, that doesn’t help you get your hands on Misha’s Cupcakes creatively named Spank Me Cake. That’s where Goldbelly comes to the rescue. Get 15% off four layers of chocolate Reese’s cake: vanilla cake injected with dulce de leche, chocolate chip and peanut butter. Frosted between the layers is dulce de leche, then on top of the chocolate layer, you’ll find white buttercream with chocolate chips. Topping off this masterpiece are nutter butter cookies, Reese’s Pieces, Reese’s mini peanut butter cups and chocolate curls. The name makes more sense now, doesn’t it?
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: When you purchase a $25 gift card online, receive a $5 in Moe Rewards for FREE from now until Feb. 15. The $5 Moe Rewards requires the Moe’s app and must be redeemed from Feb. 15 through Mar. 16.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse: Dine Your Heart Out at Morton’s The Steakhouse this Valentine’s Day. From Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, enjoy a three-course pre-fixe menu for two for $159.
- Mrs. Fields: Your favorite cookies delivered straight to your door are ready to hook you up for Valentine’s Day! Mrs. Fields has put together some of the most delightful cookie gifts this year. Try the Special Delivery Nibblers Box with 60 Nibblers bite-sized cookies each. It’s on sale for $39.99, marked down from $49.99.
- Outback Steakhouse: Lovingly enjoy your Valentine’s Day dinner for two, courtesy of Outback Steakhouse. The restaurant has put together a Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two with a four-course special, starting at $54. The menu includes a shared grilled shrimp appetizer, two salads, your choice of two entrees and cheesecake to share. The special is available from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14 for dining in customers.
- Papa John’s: Show some love to your partner by celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Heart-Shaped Pizza from Papa John’s. The signature thin crust, one-topping pizza will only cost $11.99.
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: If an elegant dine-in dinner for two is part of your Valentine’s Day plan, you’ll want to see what Perry’s Steakhouse has to offer. The restaurant has a Candlelight Dinner for two from Feb.11 to Feb. 14. The dinner includes two salads, an entree for two, two small sides and dessert for $175. If you prefer to dine from the comfort of your home the dinner is only $125.
- Pieology: Rolling Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day and Singles Awareness Day all into one, Pieology is offering a sweet treat for everyone on Feb. 14. Guests can get two of its special cookies for just $4, including David’s Red Velvet Cookies. The offer can be used in the restaurant or online through the Pie Life app or Pieology.com and this offer applies to all cookie flavors. It’s available at all locations except Guam and Hawaii.
- Pollo Campero: With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day falling within a day of each other, Pollo Campero is doing something special. The restaurant is offering $5 off orders of $25 or more with promo code RUSH25. The deal is valid from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14 and can be redeemed online or in the Pollo Campero app. Plus, loyalty customers can enjoy a BOGO deal on Lover’s Day. This offer will automatically show up as a reward in your account within the Pollo Campero app on Monday, Feb.14 – no code is needed.
- Red Lobster: Celebrate Valentine’s Day, the right way at Red Lobster with a Date Night Feast for Two starting at $67.99. The dinner includes two lobster tails, two 7-ounce sirloins, two grilled shrimp skewers, shareable bacon mac & cheese and a choice of sides.
- Rosa Mexicano: Treat your date to a romantic dinner at Rosa Mexicano. Only on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, the restaurant will be offering Valentine’s Dinner Specials, including Ostras Asadas, Pato Dos Maneras, Tacos de Langosta, and much more.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Enjoy your Valentine’s Day dinner in the comfort of your home or dine in at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The restaurant is offering two thoughtfully-prepared Valentine’s Day pre-fixe menus. From Feb 11 to Feb. 20, you have your choice of either dining in or carrying out a tenderloin for two dinner.
- Seasons 52: For Valentine’s Day this year, Seasons 52 will help you create an intimate dinner in the comfort of your own home — no reheating required. Here’s a great option: enjoy dinner for two, featuring Kona-Crusted Filet Mignon entrees, salad, two chocolate dipped strawberry minis and one bottle of wine of your choice for $110,
- STK Steakhouse: Enjoy an epic Valentine’s Day dinner for two from STK Steakhouse from Feb.11 to Feb. 14. The restaurant put together a Special Menu that you and your significant other can enjoy from the comfort of your home or dining in. If you choose to dine in, be sure to make reservations.
- The Fresh Market: Planning a quiet dinner for two and want to cook something special but don’t want to do the meal planning or prepping? The Fresh Market has a variety of restaurant-quality meals planned and prepped, right down to the dozen roses and reusable shopping bag. Choose from the Filet Mignon Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two, Filet Mignon & Crab Cake Valentine’s Meal, Filet Mignon & Chilean Sea Bass Valentine’s Meal or the Crab Cake & Chilean Sea Bass Valentine’s Meal all for $49.99.
- TooJay’s Deli: From Feb. 1 through Feb. 20, TooJay’s Deli is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special Sweetheart Dinner for Too for $34.99.
- Trader Joe’s: What is heart-shaped, pink and white and doesn’t contain coconut? Macarons! For a special Valentine’s treat pick up Trader Joe’s Macarons, the delicate meringue cookie, with a rich creme filling that must be experienced to truly appreciate. The pink hearts are flavored with real raspberries and filled with raspberry crème, while the white hearts — with pink speckles — are vanilla with strawberry crème in the middle.
- Yogurtland: From Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, when you purchase a $25 eGift card, you’ll receive a $5 bonus card. The bonus card is valid from Feb. 15 to Mar. 15.