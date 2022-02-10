All The Valentine's Day Food Freebies, Specials & Deals You Need To Know

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Offers.com has put together a list of all the deals, specials, and freebies available at your favorite restaurants. Whether you're looking to indulge a sweet tooth or enjoy a nice seafood dinner, there's something here for everyone.

Abuelo’s: Win a $100 off reward and one reservation dinner for two with a complimentary dinner of up to $100 for Abuelo’s by entering the ‘Share the Love’ contest. From Feb. 4 through Feb. 10, guests can enter the contest either on Abuelo’s Instagram or Facebook page. The winner will be randomly selected on Feb. 11. Additionally, existing reward members and new members who dine in or order online at Abuelo’s or on the app between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14 will be entered to win free queso, a free entrée or $100 off on their next visit.

Applebee's: Dine-in with your date at your local Applebee's this Valentine's Day and enjoy $5 Smoocho Sips cocktails.

Bake Me a Wish: If you're looking to go all out on the sweets this year, Bake Me A Wish will hook you up. Whether you're thinking of adorable mini cupcakes, a heart-shaped chocolate cake, cookies or chocolate, use the code below to get 15% off any order.

Baskin-Robbins: For a truly inspired Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day treat, you'll want to check out what Baskin-Robbins has in store. For the entire month of February, you can enjoy the Valentine's Day classic: Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™ or go with the Box of Chocolates Cake. Designed to look like a box of chocolates, the ice cream cake can be made with your favorite ice cream flavor and decorated with chocolate candies.

Black Angus Steakhouse: A Feast for Two is only $110 from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 at Black Angus. And you'd better come hungry. This deal comes with two steaks, two lobster tails, an appetizer, four sides, bread, dessert and two Prosecco splits.

Blue Ribbon Sushi: Celebrate your love of sushi with the DIY Sushi Kit for two from one of New York's most iconic and highly rated sushi restaurants, Blue Ribbon Sushi. Order your kit from Goldbelly and get 15% off when you sign up for the email newsletter.

Bonefish Grill: From Feb. 3 through Feb. 16, get in on the Valentine's Day Special at Bonefish Grill. The special is available for either dine-in or takeout, and comes with Scallop and Shrimp Filet Mignon and two sides, for only $32.90.

Buca di Beppo: For lovers and lovers of lasagna, Buca di Beppo has a splendid Valentine's Day deal in store. The Lasagna Lovefeast is perfect for two, it includes a salad, garlic bread, heart-shaped lasagna and mini cannoli, for $59.99. This deal is available for dine-in or takeout from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14.

California Pizza Kitchen: Take your Valentine to California Pizza Kitchen from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14 and enjoy a Sweet Deal for Two. Choose from items available on the $40-50 prix fixe menu and be sure to ask about the Heart-Shaped Pizza. Plus, receive a bonus card for your next visit when you purchase a Sweet Deal Package.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: From Feb. 10 through Feb. 21, Carrabba's Italian Grill will be offering a four-course dinner for two starting at $60. This offer is available for dine-in and carryout.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: If variety is the spice of life, then Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the place to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. The restaurant is offering combination meals starting at $13.49. Each meal comes with an entree and your choice of two sides. For choice and affordability, Cheddar's is a terrific Valentine's Day option.

Chili's: Quite appropriately, February's $5 Margarita of the Month at Chili's is The Grand Romance 'Rita. Indulge your main squeeze on Valentine's Day, your anniversary, your pet's birthday or any other special occasion with this delicious drink.

Commander's Palace: Celebrate love New Orleans style with a special meal for two from the famous Commander's Palace. Enjoy a Veal Chop Tchoupitoulas for two on Valentine's Day for only $139.

Celebrate love New Orleans style with a special meal for two from the famous Commander’s Palace. Enjoy a Veal Chop Tchoupitoulas for two on Valentine’s Day for only $139. Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants: On Feb. 14, take your significant other to Cooper’s Hawk and enjoy a pre-fixe Valentine’s Day Menu. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time.