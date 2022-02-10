André 3000 Makes Rare Appearance In New Super Bowl Ad Alongside Zendaya

It's very rare to catch a glimpse of André 3000 on the television these days -- but the notoriously elusive star is popping out thanks to a new Super Bowl ad starring Zendaya. The Grammy Award winning rapper narrates a Squarespace commercial starring the Euphoria star, set to air during Super Bowl LVI.

In the Edgar Wright-directed commercial entitled Sally Seashells, the actress' shop called Zendaya’s Sally’ Seashells, isn't doing too well, until she discovers the perks of Squarespace. Andre 3000 makes an appearance toward the end as the captain of a ship, saying:

“Sally’s Seashells were so successful, she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity."