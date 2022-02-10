André 3000 Makes Rare Appearance In New Super Bowl Ad Alongside Zendaya
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 10, 2022
It's very rare to catch a glimpse of André 3000 on the television these days -- but the notoriously elusive star is popping out thanks to a new Super Bowl ad starring Zendaya. The Grammy Award winning rapper narrates a Squarespace commercial starring the Euphoria star, set to air during Super Bowl LVI.
In the Edgar Wright-directed commercial entitled Sally Seashells, the actress' shop called Zendaya’s Sally’ Seashells, isn't doing too well, until she discovers the perks of Squarespace. Andre 3000 makes an appearance toward the end as the captain of a ship, saying:
“Sally’s Seashells were so successful, she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity."
Zendaya released a statement about working with the Outkast legend, sharing:
“I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André ‘3000’ Benjamin”
The 2022 Super Bowl is gearing up to be a big night for hip hop; from ads to the highly anticipated halftime show performance with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Jay-Z, owner of Roc Nation and NFL Super Bowl partner released a statement about the upcoming historic night, saying:
"On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl. Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige ... This is history in the making."
Catch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13th. Check Andre 3000 and Zendaya's new ad above.