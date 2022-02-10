Bow Wow Shares Adorable First Photo Of His One-Year Old Son Stone Moss

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bow Wow is a dad for the second time.

Early last year, fans began speculating whether or not the rapper had fathered a second child -- this time around with a woman named Olivia Sky. However, Bow denied the claims, until last week when he responded to a fan’s question about his plans for the weekend, to which the star replied:

"Was vegas. Don’t think I’m doing that … I’ll work and chill. Spend time w my son and relax. And work some more.”

On Thursday, Bow Wow -- real name Shad Moss -- gave yet his followers a first glimpse of his one-year old baby boy by posting a cute, candid pic of the toddler with the caption:

"[basketball emoji] what up"

This isn't the first time Shad gave shared a special message regarding his children. Earlier this month, when asked by a Twitter user  “who’s the one person you can’t live without?”, the rapper-actor responded:

“Shai and my lil man. It’s more than 1. Actually more than 2.”

As for his eldest daughter Shai Moss, Bow is often posting precious father-daughter moments with the 11- year old. Before wrapping up another successful leg of his Millennium Tour, the star brought his daughter on stage with him to sing along to his 2005 hit record "Like You" featuring Ciara. Bow penned a special message about the moment, sharing:

"Anybody gone sing like you with me, its going to be my daughter @_shaimoss Thanks to every city every fan every REAL SUPPORTER! i thought I would never tour again in my life. I thought it was not possible. You guys made me realize just who i am. Every fan who bought a meet n greet every fan i hugged and shared a moment with i thank you. This is only the beginning! Now… ima go enjoy my weekend with my little princess and turn up! We did it! no music no nothing rocking arenas. Only the greats do that! Blessed beyond belief. Love."

Too precious.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices