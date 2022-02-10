Brooklyn Nets Trade James Harden In Blockbuster Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
February 10, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving James Harden, former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond, as well as multiple future first-round draft picks, hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday (February 10), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
"The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski reports.
Wojnarowski reports the Nets will receive the Sixers' unprotected 2022 first-round pick -- "with a right to defer until 2023" -- and a 2027 first-round pick protected from numbers 1-8, which "would roll over to 2028 protected 1-to-8 again," and "turns into" two second-round picks and $2 million in 2029.
Harden reportedly wanted to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, but has hesitated to make a formal request in fear of public backlash after having previously done so during his previous stint with the Houston Rockets, Wojnarowski reported prior to news of the agreement.
Harden, who has missed the Nets' last three games due to a hamstring injury, was reportedly hopeful that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey -- who was the Rockets' general manager when the team acquired Harden in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 -- would be able to complete a trade ahead of the NBA's deadline at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to sources.
At the time, Wojnarowski reported Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks had not had serious dialogue in relation to a deal involving Harden as of Thursday morning, but "there's still an expectation that the sides will communicate" ahead of the afternoon deadline.
Both teams were reportedly considering the risk-reward of a deal involving the former NBA MVP, who would join his fourth NBA team in 13 seasons should a trade be agreed upon.
Harden is currently averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.
The Nets, who entered the season with 'championship or bust' expectations, have lost nine consecutive games to fall to eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Simmons hasn't played since the Sixers were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semifinals last June amid a fallout with the organization.