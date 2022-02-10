Brooklyn Nets Trade James Harden In Blockbuster Deal: Report

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving James Harden, former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond, as well as multiple future first-round draft picks, hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday (February 10), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

"The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski reports the Nets will receive the Sixers' unprotected 2022 first-round pick -- "with a right to defer until 2023" -- and a 2027 first-round pick protected from numbers 1-8, which "would roll over to 2028 protected 1-to-8 again," and "turns into" two second-round picks and $2 million in 2029.

Harden reportedly wanted to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, but has hesitated to make a formal request in fear of public backlash after having previously done so during his previous stint with the Houston Rockets, Wojnarowski reported prior to news of the agreement.