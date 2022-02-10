Cardi B Stuns In Valentine's Day Inspired, Heart Shaped New Hairstyle
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 10, 2022
Cardi B is feeling the love ahead of Valentine's Day, and got a new hairstyle to prove it. On Wednesday, the "I Like It" rapper took to social media to show off her new bone-straight black hair, complete with a heart-shaped part neatly swept to the side.
Heart shape 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/7E3OGun0f0— Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 9, 2022
Cardi is known for switching things up when it comes to her hair. Back it November, the platinum selling recording artist gave fans a glimpse of her natural locks, sans color and wigs. She shared the intimate post with her followers, as well as a hair mask tutorial, saying:
"So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair.”
So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair pic.twitter.com/LwcKG0HLdn— Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 13, 2021
Cardi has been open with her hair journey since she hit the scene in the late 2010s. Back in 2020, the star posted a video of her at-home hair remedy that helps her achieve shiny and frizz-free hair. Her ingredients included two ripe avocados, argan oil, a scoop of mayonnaise, a little bit of honey, castor oil, two raw eggs, and a banana. The mom of two showed off her finished look hours later with the caption:
"The end results of all that shit I put on my hair earlier. Treat your hair ladies ...and don’t let a *** tell you shit bout wearing wigs. It helps with hair growth ALOT !"
Hair goals, indeed.