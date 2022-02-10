Cardi B Stuns In Valentine's Day Inspired, Heart Shaped New Hairstyle

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is feeling the love ahead of Valentine's Day, and got a new hairstyle to prove it. On Wednesday, the "I Like It" rapper took to social media to show off her new bone-straight black hair, complete with a heart-shaped part neatly swept to the side.

Cardi is known for switching things up when it comes to her hair. Back it November, the platinum selling recording artist gave fans a glimpse of her natural locks, sans color and wigs. She shared the intimate post with her followers, as well as a hair mask tutorial, saying:

"So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair.”

Cardi has been open with her hair journey since she hit the scene in the late 2010s. Back in 2020, the star posted a video of her at-home hair remedy that helps her achieve shiny and frizz-free hair. Her ingredients included two ripe avocados, argan oil, a scoop of mayonnaise, a little bit of honey, castor oil, two raw eggs, and a banana. The mom of two showed off her finished look hours later with the caption:

"The end results of all that shit I put on my hair earlier. Treat your hair ladies ...and don’t let a *** tell you shit bout wearing wigs. It helps with hair growth ALOT !"

Hair goals, indeed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices