Doja Cat Rocks Cool Clown Makeup As She Covers 'Holes' In New Super Bowl Ad

Doja released a statement about teaming up with the classic food chain, sharing:

"It's no secret I'm a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun. I've enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand."

Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell's Head of Brand Creative, also spoke about working with the "Need To Know" singer on the Live Mas campaign, sharing:

"Live Más means celebrating that little bit of different that lives in all of us, which is exactly what Doja Cat represents. For a milestone moment like the Big Game, we've thrown out the category playbook and instead gave Doja Cat the reins to be the voice of our fans, which will extend far beyond game time."

This isn't the first time the star remade a classic hit for an even more classic spot. Just last year, Doja redid the iconic Grease song that premiered just ahead of the 2021 Video Music Awards, hosted by the star herself.

Check it out below.