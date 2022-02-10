Dollywood Named To Forbes' List Of America's Best Employers

Dollywood was just recognized as one of the best places to work in the country, FOX 17 reports.

Forbes released its list of the 500 best midsize employers in the country, including Dollywood Parks & Resort. Coming in at No. 141, it is also the only theme park to make the list.

"I can't describe how honored we are for the awards we have earned recently," said Tim Berry, vice president of human resources. "Being recognized regionally is amazing, but to be named to multiple national lists truly is humbling for us."

Berry continued, "We really are a large family and — for many of our hosts — that is what sets us apart. We are constantly working to improve as an employer by finding new benefits and opportunities that make our working family stronger."

The news comes just days after Dollywood announced that it would cover employees' tuition, fees and books for those wishing to further their education.

"One of The Dollywood Foundation's key tenets is to 'learn more.' This program is created with that very tenet in mind," said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company. "We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation's other tenets: care more, dream more, and be more. When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place."

Last year, Forbes also called Dolly Parton, namesake of the park, one of the richest self-made women in America with an estimated net worth of $350 million. She has consistently been praised for her work in childhood literacy with the Imagination Library as well donating $1 million to help fund Moderna's coronavirus research in 2020.

Check out Forbes' list of best midsize employers here to see who else earned the distinction alongside Dollywood.