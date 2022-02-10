Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Talk Plans To Stamp Hip Hop With 'Big' Halftime Show

Football fans, it's almost time.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to take the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, airing Sunday February 13th. On Thursday, Dr. Dre, Mary and Snoop held a 15-minute press conference inside the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles to dish on their upcoming, groundbreaking performance.

On how the halftime show will impact hip hop's legacy, Dr. Dre shared:

“This should’ve happened a long time ago. Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.”

On plans to cement hip hop in Super Bowl history with their star-studded show, Snoop chimed in:

"We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop because we know a lot of people didn't want hip hop on stage. We're here now and there ain't nothing you can do about it"