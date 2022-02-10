Jennifer Lopez Was 'Surprised' She Got Back Together With Ben Affleck

On Thursday (February 10), Jennifer Lopez stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her new movie Marry Me. Before she could get into her highly anticipated rom-com, host Ellen DeGeneres made sure to ask all about Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

For those who may not know, Lopez and Affleck were engaged back in 2004. Unfortunately, the pair called off their wedding and went their separate ways for nearly two decades. Last year, they reunited and found love with one another once again.

"Would you ever have imagined that it comes full circle and ends up like this?" DeGeneres asked Lopez about her reconciliation with Affleck.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us," Lopez replied with a laugh. "No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing." Lopez then went on to admit she's happily in love with Affleck.