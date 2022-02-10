Joe Alwyn Gives Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Taylor Swift

While chatting with Deadline about his upcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends, Joe Alwyn gave a rare update on his relationship with Taylor Swift. Though Swift and Alwyn have been together since 2016, the pair are rarely seen together in public and do their best to keep their romance private.

During his interview, Alwyn was asked for his opinion on open relationships as his character in Conversations with Friends, Nick, is involved in one. “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," he said. "I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

“But I think one of the interesting things about [author Sally Rooney's] writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships," Alwyn continued. "So I think as a conversation it’s endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It’s just constantly thought-provoking.”

For those who may not know, Conversations with Friends is based on the Rooney novel of the same now. The story follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of complicated relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.